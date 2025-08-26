SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Online Application Window Closes Today For 6,589 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

SBI Clerk Recruitment | Official Website

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India Junior Associates-Customer Support and Sales (commonly known as SBI Clerk) online application procedure will close today, August 26. The official website, sbi.co.in, is where interested individuals can apply for the SBI Clerk recruitment.

In order to fill 6589 Junior Associate positions (both normal and backlog combined), the bank is holding this recruitment campaign.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The following are the requirements for eligibility in this recruitment:

1. On April 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 20 and no older than 28. As a result, candidates must be born between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005 (complete).

2. In line with applicable rules, candidates in the reserved category are entitled for an age relaxation.

3. Graduate degrees in any field or an equivalent certification are required of candidates. Applicants with integrated dual degrees will be assured to complete the dual degree before December 31, 2025.

4. Applicants who are in their final year or semester of graduation may submit applications in a provisional manner. Individuals must confirm completing the graduate exams by December 31, 2025, if they are chosen.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The SBI Clerk application fees are as follows:

General, OBC, and EWS applicants: Rs 750

Exemption: SC, ST, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to register for this recruitment:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers/, the official SBI Careers website.

Step 2: Select "Current Openings" on the homepage, followed by "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

Step 3: Next, click the "new registration" button on the Apply Online page.

Step 4: After that, applicants must begin the SBI Clerk application process by providing their name, address, phone number, email address, and other pertinent information

Step 5: Select the desired testing location and complete the professional and academic credentials.

Step 6: Submit the required format of the SBI Clerk's handwritten declaration, photo, and signature, and then pay.

Step 7: Carefully go over the form before submitting it.

Step 8: Finally, SBI will send an email including the registration ID and password for additional login.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Preliminary Exam

Objective-type questions.

Total Marks: 100.

Duration: 1 hour.

Main Exam

Total Questions: 190.

Total Marks: 200.

Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes.

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)

Conducted after the Mains exam.

Applicable for candidates provisionally selected who have not studied the local language of the state in Class 10 or 12.