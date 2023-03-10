SBI clerk Mains result out; click to know result

SBI clerk Mains 2022 result out | Pixabay

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result for clerk mains exam today, March 10, 2023. Earlier SBI PO Mains result were also declared on the website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check SBI clerk mains result 2023 on the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI clerk mains exam was held on January 15, 2023.

SBI clerk mains result 2023 PDF includes roll numbers of selected candidates. Candidates who qualify in the SBI Clerk mains exam 2023 will be eligible to appear in the next round of language proficiency test (LPT).

SBI clerk mains result 2023 direct link

Steps to check SBI Clerk mains result 2023

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the option "Careers"

Click on the link for SBI Clerk mains result 2023

SBI clerk mains result 2023 for junior associates will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Enter your roll number and check your result status

Download SBI Clerk mains result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

The SBI clerk or junior associate exam is conducted in three stages -

Preliminary

Mains

LPT (Language Proficiency test)

This exam will fill 5,454 vacancies for clerk posts in various SBI Bank branches in India.