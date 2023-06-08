S Jaishankar Says Action 'Unfair' On Indian Students Facing Deportation In Canada

Indian students have been protesting against their deportation from Canada. | Special arrangement.

On Indian students facing deportation action in Canada, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that it is unfair on part of the Canada to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith.

The Minister focused that action needs to be taken against culpable parties if the students were misled by anyone. Jaishankar said he believes that the Canadians also accept that it would be unfair to punish a student if they have done no wrong.

As quoted by ANI, "For some time now, there is this case of students, who the Canadians say, did not study in the college in which they should have and when they applied for a work permit, they got into difficulties. From the very start, we have taken up this case and our point is, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith. I think the Canadians also accept that it would be unfair if a student has done no wrong...We will continue to press", said Dr S Jaishankar.

Read Also In A Huge Win, Canadian Committee Passes Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Students

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar, "For some time now, there is this case of students, who the Canadians say, did not study in the college in which they should have and when they applied for a work permit, they got into difficulties. From the very start, we have taken up this case and… pic.twitter.com/7eKQHi8ONn — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

Jaishankar’s comments come after Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal wrote to the External Affairs Minister and shared the letter on Twitter. Dhaliwal tweeted: “Bhagwant Mann government is trying its best to help in the case of fraud by immigration representative with 700 Indian students trapped ni immigration fraud in Canada and demanded that students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas”.

According to the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA), more than 700 Indian students are reportedly facing deportation after finding that their educational institution’s admission offer letters were fake. Most of these students had come to the country to study in 2018 and 2019.

Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based agent, was responsible for providing fake admission letters, charging students thousands of dollars.

He charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student in addition to admission fees claiming to get them to prestigious colleges.

Read Also In A Huge Win, Canadian Committee Passes Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Students