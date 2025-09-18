RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 | rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 registration window will close today, September 18, 2025, according to Railway Recruitment Boards. The direct application link for the paramedical positions can be found on the official website of the regional RRBs. The application link will expire at 23:59 today. 434 positions across the company will be filled via this hiring campaign.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Last date for registration: September 18, 2025 (till 23:59 hrs)

Last date for application fee payment: September 20, 2025

Application modification window: September 21 to September 30, 2025

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 33 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

Radiographer (X-Ray Technician): 4 posts

ECG Technician: 4 posts

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

Total Vacancies: 434 posts

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For all candidates: ₹500/-

Refund of ₹400/- (after deducting bank charges) on appearing in CBT

For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC*) candidates: ₹250/-

(Note: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS)

Mode of Payment: Internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the position by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the link for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Press "Submit" and sign in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the RRB's official website for additional relevant information.