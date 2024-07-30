RRB JE 2024 Recruitment Window Opens For 7951 Positions; Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria | Representative Image

Today, July 30, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) opened applications for 7951 positions as junior engineers. August 29 is the deadline for applications. Candidates may apply on rrbapply.gov.in as well as through the official websites of the RRB zone that corresponds to their locality.

Those who are chosen for the positions will receive a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 in addition to additional benefits and perks.



The official announcement states that the recruitment campaign would be used to fill positions in the organisation for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).

Eligibility Criteria

A degree or diploma in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, or telecommunication engineering is required of candidates. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 36.



How to apply?



-First, go to rrbapply.gov.in.

-After it is activated, click the JE recruitment link on the homepage.

-Enter your birthdate and application number to register.

-Complete the online application.

-Cover the application costs.

-The acknowledgement form can be downloaded and saved for later use.



Application Fees



The RRB has set a 500 rupee application fee for the recruitment of junior engineers. It is Rs 250 for candidates who are female, SC/ST, or economically disadvantaged. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250 in order to make changes to the application form after it has been filled out.



Selection Process



There are three steps in the hiring process for junior engineers in the railway industry. First off, the tests for Stages 1 and 2 are computer-based. Following this, the document verification procedure is carried out. The candidates' final grades form the basis of the merit list.