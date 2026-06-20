RPSC Gets New Members As Rajasthan Govt Initiates Leadership Transition

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Government has strengthened the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) with the appointment of two new members following the retirement of Chairman Utkal Ranjan Sahu. Governor Haribhau Bagade issued the orders late on Friday night, appointing Prof. Santosh Anand and Dr. Deepak Kumar Sharma as members of the Commission.

Both appointees will serve for a period of six years from the date of assuming office or until attaining the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

With the retirement of Chairman U.R. Sahu on June 19, senior-most Commission member Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Kesari Singh Rathore has been entrusted with the responsibility of Acting Chairman until a regular Chairman is appointed.

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Kesari Singh was appointed as an RPSC member in 2023 during the tenure of the previous Congress government and will oversee the Commission's functioning until the appointment of a new Chairman. The Commission is currently witnessing a phase of transition, with another member's tenure also scheduled to conclude next month.

The BJP-led state government had appointed Sahu as Chairman of the Commission. On September 24, 2025, the government had appointed three members to the Commission, including Prof. Sushil Bissu, Dr. Ashok Kalwar, and Hemant Priyadarshi. Dr. Ashok Kalwar's tenure is set to conclude on July 31.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Sharma, a retired Professor of Zoology, superannuated from the College Education Department in June 2025. He has held several academic and administrative positions during his career.

Dr. Sharma served as State President of the Rajasthan Higher Education unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh and currently serves as its State Organization Secretary.

He has also worked as Assistant Director in the College Commissionerate, State Coordinator of the Youth Skill Development Cell, and has been associated with the Boards of Management and Academic Councils of various universities.

Prof. Santosh Anand, currently Principal of MLV Government College, Bhilwara, has also been appointed as an RPSC member.

An academician with a long association with educational and social organisations, Prof. Anand presently serves as President of the Chittor Prant of Vidya Bharati. He has been associated with various student, educational, and outreach initiatives over the years and has held multiple organisational responsibilities at different levels.

The appointments come at a crucial time for the Commission, which is responsible for conducting recruitment examinations and selections for various state government services.

The induction of two new members and the appointment of an Acting Chairman are expected to ensure continuity in the Commission's functioning and decision-making processes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)