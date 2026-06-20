KCET 2026 Web Option Entry Begins At KEA Portal; Candidates Advised To Fill Choices Carefully

KCET 2026 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the web option entry process for admission to various professional courses through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates can now submit their preferred course and college choices through the official KEA counselling portal.

The option entry facility is currently available for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, and nursing courses. The preferences submitted by candidates will be considered during the KCET 2026 seat allotment process.

The counselling process includes document verification, web option entry, seat allotment based on merit and preferences, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institution within the stipulated timeline.

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KCET 2026 Counselling: KEA Issues Advisory to Candidates

In an advisory issued through its official social media handle, KEA urged candidates to carefully evaluate colleges, courses, and fee structures before finalising their choices. The authority advised students not to rush through the option entry process and to complete it patiently.

KEA also clarified that candidates appearing for the NEET 2026 re-examination should focus on the examination first and complete the KCET option entry process later.

KCET 2026 Counselling: How to Complete KCET 2026 Web Option Entry

Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA counselling website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Open the KCET 2026 web option entry link.

Step 3: Enter the CET number and security PIN, then click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Create a password and log in to the portal.

Step 5: Select preferred colleges and courses from the available list.

Step 6: Submit the choices entered.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review all options carefully before submission, as the choices entered will play a crucial role in the seat allotment process.