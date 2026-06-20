NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dehradun Invokes Section 163, Bans Gatherings Near 16 Test Centres | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dehradun: In a bid to ensure peaceful environment for NEET re-examination candidates, the Dehradun district administration has announced a clampdown on public gatherings and noise pollution on June 21, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on an official directive from the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ADM Krishna Kumar Mishra has issued a strict prohibitory order, imposing Section 163 of the BNSS within a 200-metre radius of all 16 designated examination centres across Dehradun.

The order will come into effect on the examination day and will remain strictly enforced until the conclusion of the test on Sunday.

Under these emergency provisions, the assembly of five or more people, excluding the exam candidates, is completely banned near the centres.

The administration has also prohibited the carrying of any firearms, lathis, swords or sharp-edged weapons, as well as the storage of stones, bricks or rods that could be used to disrupt harmony.

Furthermore, to eliminate distractions for students, the use of loudspeakers, political sloganeering, provocative speeches and the distribution of misleading literature have been banned around the perimeters. Organisers will not be allowed to hold any rallies, demonstrations or vehicle processions without prior written permission.

Authorities have warned that any individual or group found violating these guidelines will face immediate prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS.

Sector and zonal magistrates have already been deployed to monitor the 16 venues, which include various Kendriya Vidyalayas, the Army Public School in Birpur, and the Women's Institute of Technology in Sudhowala, while local police station in-charges have been directed to ensure strict vigil and widespread public awareness of the restrictions.

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