Delhi Police Constable 2025: Physical Endurance & Measurement Test And Document Verification Next After SSC Result Announcement

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2025, clearing the way for the next phase of the selection process.

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025– Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination for shortlisting candidates to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT)/ Document Verification (DV pic.twitter.com/CpBXoFpolq — Staff Selection Commission (@SSCorg__in) June 20, 2026

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now move to the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification (DV) stage, which will be conducted by Delhi Police. The commission released the result on June 19, 2026.

The recruitment examination was conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026, at centres across the country. Since the examination was held in multiple shifts, SSC used normalized scores to prepare the result, following the formula notified earlier by the commission.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Thousands shortlisted for Physical Test

According to SSC, candidates have been shortlisted category-wise based on cut-off marks fixed in the Computer Based Examination.

Male candidates qualified for PE&MT/DV

For the Constable (Executive) Open category, the number of shortlisted candidates includes:

EWS: 6,941 candidates

SC: 9,945 candidates

ST: 4,311 candidates

OBC: 13,611 candidates

UR: 3,751 candidates

For Ex-Servicemen and Commando categories, additional candidates have also been shortlisted across various reservation categories.

Female candidates qualified for PE&MT/DV

The number of shortlisted female candidates is as follows:

EWS: 3,804 candidates

SC: 6,242 candidates

ST: 2,624 candidates

OBC: 7,248 candidates

UR: 2,317 candidates

SSC noted that several candidates from reserved categories qualified at the unreserved standard and have been counted accordingly.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

As prescribed in the examination notice, candidates were required to secure the following minimum marks in the Computer Based Examination, excluding NCC bonus marks:

Unreserved (UR): 35 marks

SC/ST/OBC/EWS: 30 marks

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 25 marks

The commission clarified that these were only the minimum qualifying marks and that final shortlisting depended on category-wise cut-offs.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: NCC and RRU bonus marks to be verified later

SSC has reiterated that bonus marks for candidates holding National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificates and degrees or diplomas from Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) will be awarded only during the final result stage.

Candidates claiming these benefits must produce valid supporting documents during PE&MT and document verification.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Action taken against malpractice

The commission has withheld the results of 11 candidates due to suspected malpractice.

In addition, SSC said that 423 candidates were found to have indulged in unfair means during the Computer Based Examination. Their results have not been processed in accordance with the examination rules and the commission's anti-malpractice advisory issued in September 2025.

Candidates who believe they have been wrongly identified have been allowed to submit representations before the concerned SSC regional office.

Separately, the candidature of five candidates has been cancelled, while 69 candidates have been debarred by SSC regional offices for various violations.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Delhi Police to announce Physical Test Schedule

The next stage of recruitment, comprising the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test and Document Verification, will be conducted by Delhi Police.

SSC has advised shortlisted candidates to regularly monitor the official Delhi Police website for updates regarding:

PE&MT schedule

Admission certificates

Venue details

Document verification instructions

The detailed timetable for the physical tests is expected to be announced shortly.

With the written examination stage now complete, thousands of aspirants are preparing for the physical tests that will determine who advances further in one of the country's most sought-after police recruitment drives.