Rohtak Guest Teacher Suspended After Attending CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest Over Alleged Exam Irregularities | X

Rohtak: A guest teacher at a government school here was placed under suspension, days after she participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last week.

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Teacher placed under suspension

The order to place teacher Sulekha Dalal under suspension with effect from June 8 was issued by the District Elementary Education Officer of Rohtak on Wednesday.

However, it did not specify the reason for her suspension.

As per the order, during the period of suspension, the office of the Rohtak Block Education Officer would serve as Dalal's headquarters, which she should not leave without prior permission.

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Viral video sparks attention

Notably, a video clip, in which Dalal was seen speaking during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, had gone viral.

"This is a fight. This time it is a fight of 'do or die'. Now, the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are not part of any group; we are with our children. A mother is the mother of the entire nation," Dalal said in the purported video clip.

Teacher expresses confusion

When asked about her suspension, Dalal said she did not know the reason for it.

"I have been working for the past several years. I was not aware that one cannot go there (to be part of the protest). I feel that at least before suspending me, I should have been informed about the reason for it," she said.

The teacher said that her graduate son had appeared in one of the recruitment exams in which alleged irregularities took place.

"So, my son, and I as a parent, are also affected," she said.

"I went there (to the protest) only as a concerned mother. What I conveyed was a mother's pain. I am not associated with any party or group; nor had I gone to join anyone," she added.

Role of guest teachers explained

A guest teacher in Haryana is a contractual teacher hired by the government to fill temporary vacancies or shortages of regular teachers.

Read Also CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar: Another Season Of Discontent

The CJP organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, where students and youngsters from different parts of the country gathered to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues. It has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)