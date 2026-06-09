'Questions Were About My Gender...': Ujjwal Singh Reacts To Online Trolling After VIDEO From CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar Goes Viral

The Cockroach Janta Party, which has been strongly demanding the resignation of the Education Minister, is set to continue its protests in Pune after completing demonstrations in Delhi.

While the protest itself drew significant attention to issues surrounding the education system, one 19-year-old individual especially caught the public’s eye. Many people began noticing Ujjwal Singh after quotes written on his T-shirt started circulating widely on social media.

However, alongside the viral attention, Ujjwal also became the target of intense trolling, with many social media users mocking his appearance, mannerisms, gender expression, and sexuality.

ये उज्जवल है, जो जंतर मंतर पर कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के प्रोटेस्ट में पहुंचे थे.



ये खूब वायरल हैं, लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इन्हें खूब ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. जिसको लेकर उज्जवल ने अपना वीडियो जारी किया है. pic.twitter.com/YDwLvwaxZp — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 9, 2026

As the protest clips continued to circulate online, Ujjwal released a video responding to the backlash and questioning why conversations about students, paper leaks, and education reforms were being overshadowed by personal attacks and online harassment.

Social media users targeted Ujjwal with derogatory slurs such as "M**th*", "Cha**a", "H**da", and other offensive remarks focused on the appearance, mannerisms, gender expression, and identity instead of the concerns that Ujjwal raised.

Ujjwal, a 19-year-old who recently passed the Class 12 exams, released a video questioning whether students’ concerns are truly being heard amid growing controversies surrounding examinations and paper leaks.

“We came to talk about education”

Explaining the reason behind attending the protest, Ujjwal said, “I left Ghaziabad at 7:30 in the morning in 40-degree heat because I had to come to Jantar Mantar. The main motive was to bring improvement to India’s education system.”

According to Ujjwal, the issue goes beyond political parties and directly impacts the future of students. “Here is the question. Not to one party. Whether party A or party B is responsible for paper leaks, it is the future of young people that is being ruined,” Ujjwal said.

Concerns over exam mismanagement

Sharing a personal experience from the CUET examination, Ujjwal claimed that students were made to wait for nearly three hours before being informed that the examination could not be conducted due to a technical glitch. “I had my CUET exam. We were made to sit there for three hours, and later they told us, ‘Sorry, technical glitch. Your paper cannot be conducted,” Ujjwal said.

Ujjwal also spoke about the NEET examination controversy and the emotional pressure faced by aspirants. “And if we talk about the NEET exam, 12 students lost their lives. Why? Because of the NEET paper leak,” Ujjwal claimed.

Calling those students “the future of India,” Ujjwal added, “Those 12 children were the future of our country, and this is our country, India.”

“The main agenda was being diluted”

A major part of the speech focused on what Ujjwal described as the shifting focus of the protest and public conversations. “Look at the double standards of people there. We went there with our agenda to make sure that India's education system needs to be improved," Ujjwal said.

However, according to Ujjwal, discussions at the protest site shifted toward religion, caste, and political ideologies instead of education reforms. “But what was happening there? Anti-religion slogans, anti-caste slogans, and everyone was busy imposing their own political ideologies,” Ujjwal stated.

Criticism of media coverage

Ujjwal also criticised sections of the media for allegedly focusing on personal aspects instead of raising questions about students and exam irregularities.

“And the media is talking about... Media is so double-standard, so corrupted, don't even ask. Instead of asking questions on the main agenda, they were asking: Why are you wearing this dress?", "What is your gender?", "What is your sexuality?", "What's that kiss on your shirt ?’” Ujjwal stated. According to Ujjwal, such discussions shifted attention away from affected students and families.

“The media is not asking questions of those parents who have lost their children, whose children's future is ruined,” Ujjwal said. Ujjwal further alleged that these discussions were being used to “dilute the main agenda."

Cockroach Ujjwal New Video.



Where he/she is saying:



"People are trolling my shirt in which it was written -



"LIFE SUCKS, BUT I SUCK BETTER".



"There was no intention to wear this shirt on CJP protest."



"I had to go in other event so I wore that"



🤡



pic.twitter.com/Nahth5DrxA — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) June 7, 2026

Earlier, Ujjwal also released a clarification video after clips from the protest went viral online. In the video, Ujjwal explained that the T-shirt he wore, which read “Life s**ks but I s**k better,” was not intentionally chosen for the protest. “So hello everyone... I mean... I am on my way home from the CJP protest right now. And as I've seen, my video is going very viral, especially my shirt, which says ‘Life sucks but I suck better’,” Ujjwal said.

Ujjwal further added, “But the thing is, I didn't wear this shirt intentionally. Like, I had to attend an event after the CJP protest, that's why I wore this shirt.”

Ujjwal also spoke about how quickly queer individuals become targets of trolling online, saying that “people don't take any time at all to make things viral or to defame queer folks.”

Towards the end of the video, Ujjwal requested people to report hateful memes and posts being made online.

“How will the future change?”

Ending the speech with a direct question, Ujjwal asked whether India’s education system can improve if conversations continue to move away from the real concerns of students.

“You all talked about my clothes, my gender, and my sexuality in all this and asked a lot of questions. And I answered. But now I'm going to tell you... I want to ask a question. Will this improve the education system of our country?" Ujjwal asked.

Ujjwal further questioned, “If not, tell us, how can we change our education system? How will the system change the future of our youth. ?"