Robotic lab for MBMC school students in Kashimira

One of the Marathi-medium schools run by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Kashimira got a robotics lab facility under the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project- a central government education scheme being implemented with the financial support of the World Bank.

The facility was inaugurated by the Deputy Secretary in the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education- Rahul Pachori and municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole in presence of deputy municipal commissioner- Ajit Muthe and other government officials on Thursday. The lab consists of computers or laptops for coding and a robotic kit that comprises a CPU, sensors and building blocks, which can be assembled and programmed for various tasks.

The functions can be as simple as making a robot walk in specific patterns. The project covers six states including Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. “The innovative initiative will help our students in kindling interest in the robotics field and improve their creativity. We will try to extend the facility at all our schools in a phased manner,” said Dhole. A library created for the school by D-Mart under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative was also inaugurated on this occasion.

