Report: Cambridge Bans 'Intimate Relationships' Between Teachers & Students

Cambridge University has introduced a new rule to protect students, banning intimate relationships between teachers and students. This follows a similar move by Oxford University.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the university has banned faculty from "pursuing or entering into an intimate relationship with any student for whom they have any direct or indirect academic responsibilities.” Although relationships between staff and students they do not teach are not officially banned, the university advises against them to keep student welfare a priority.

This policy change comes after reports of various forms of intimate relationships between students and faculty at Cambridge, ranging from casual flirting to sexual intercourse. A Cambridge spokesperson told the university newsletter that the new policy was established after extensive consultations involving staff, student representatives, and regulatory bodies such as the Office for Students and Universities UK. The spokesperson highlighted the unique, close-knit nature of the Cambridge college community, which facilitates informal interactions between students and academics, including social events like dinners and wine gatherings.

The report also mentioned the "Adonian Society," a private dining club where older academics allegedly met young male students for sexual relationships.

Student opinions vary:

Sophie, a 25-year-old student, believes that relationships between consenting adults are fine as long as they do not affect the student's grades. On the other hand, a lawyer who handles sexual harassment cases said these relationships often involve power imbalances and can harm students' lives.