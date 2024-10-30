Registration Deadline For Odisha Police Constable Postponed Till November 15

Representative Image |

The Odisha State Selection Board (OSSB) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Sepoy/Constable positions in the Odisha Police across various battalions. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in, until November 15, 2024. The correction window will be available from November 17 to November 20, 2024.

Previous deadline

Previously, the registration deadline was set for today, October 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,360 vacancies. According to the notification, candidates from the Women, Transgender, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories are not eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates can only apply for one battalion, and this choice cannot be altered later.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

2. Look for the link related to the Constable recruitment notification.

3. Review the eligibility criteria and application guidelines provided in the notification.

4. Click on the application link to apply online.

5. If you’re a new user, complete the registration process by entering the required details.

6. Log in using your registration credentials.

7. Fill out the application form with all necessary information.

8. Upload the required documents, such as photographs and signatures.

9. Pay the application fee, if applicable.

10. Double-check all entered details and uploaded documents for accuracy.

11. Submit your application form once you are satisfied with the information.

12. Print a copy of the application confirmation for your records.

Eligibility criteria

Here’s a brief summary of the eligibility criteria for the Odisha Police Constable positions:

1. Age criteria: 18 to 23 years (age relaxation applies for certain categories).

2. Education Qualification: Minimum 10th grade or equivalent.

3. Citizenship: Must be an Indian citizen.