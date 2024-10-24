 Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

The deadline to apply for the 2024 Constable recruitment was recently extended by the SSB Odisha Police to October 30 due to Puja holidays.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The number of positions up for grabs through the 2024 Sepoy/Constable recruitment exam has been increased by the Odisha Police State Selection Board (SSB). The board recently announced the inclusion of 720 vacancies across Odisha Police battalions. This means that there will be 2,030 openings from 1,360 previous openings overall for the Odisha Police Constable recruitment in 2024.

The deadline to apply for the 2024 Constable recruitment was recently extended by the SSB Odisha Police to October 30 due to Puja holidays. Previously, October 13 was the deadline for applications.

Eligibility criteria

-Candidates who are Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), women, or transgender are not eligible to apply for these positions. Furthermore, the notification states that a candidate may apply to only one battalion and that the option cannot be changed later.

-By January 1, 2024, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 23. Candidates from the reserved category will have their upper age limit reduced.

Read Also
Odisha Police Extends Sepoy/Constable Recruitment Application Deadline To October 30
article-image

-Applicants must pass the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha's Class 10 (Matriculation) exam, as well as any comparable exam conducted by another board.

-The candidate should be able to read, write, and communicate in Odia. Odia was one of the subjects on the Matric exam that he was supposed to pass.

How to apply?

-Go to odishapolice.gov.in, the Odisha Police's official website.
- 'Recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion' should be chosen. It will open in a new window.
-Now, go to the website titled "Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable Registration in OSAP/IR Bn."
-A new window will open, prompting you to register and input personal information.
-After successfully registering, input your login information.
-Fully fill out the application, attach any supporting documents, and submit.
-Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

FPJ Shorts
Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration, Files FIR
Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration, Files FIR
Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish
Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish
Rajasthan: 5 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst In Sirohi; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan: 5 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst In Sirohi; Visuals Surface
Congress Releases List Of 7 Candidates For Rajasthan Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here
Congress Releases List Of 7 Candidates For Rajasthan Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here

When the registration window closes, the application form correction window will open.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration, Files FIR

Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration, Files FIR

KLEE 2024 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Results OUT For 3 Year, 5 Year LLB; Check Here

KLEE 2024 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Results OUT For 3 Year, 5 Year LLB; Check Here

NICL AO Result 2024 Declared, What's Next?

NICL AO Result 2024 Declared, What's Next?

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

School Charges ₹1.5 Lakh In Fees For Nursery & Junior KG: Bengaluru Man Says, 'I’m Planning To...

School Charges ₹1.5 Lakh In Fees For Nursery & Junior KG: Bengaluru Man Says, 'I’m Planning To...