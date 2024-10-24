Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The number of positions up for grabs through the 2024 Sepoy/Constable recruitment exam has been increased by the Odisha Police State Selection Board (SSB). The board recently announced the inclusion of 720 vacancies across Odisha Police battalions. This means that there will be 2,030 openings from 1,360 previous openings overall for the Odisha Police Constable recruitment in 2024.

The deadline to apply for the 2024 Constable recruitment was recently extended by the SSB Odisha Police to October 30 due to Puja holidays. Previously, October 13 was the deadline for applications.



Eligibility criteria



-Candidates who are Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), women, or transgender are not eligible to apply for these positions. Furthermore, the notification states that a candidate may apply to only one battalion and that the option cannot be changed later.



-By January 1, 2024, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 23. Candidates from the reserved category will have their upper age limit reduced.

Read Also Odisha Police Extends Sepoy/Constable Recruitment Application Deadline To October 30

-Applicants must pass the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha's Class 10 (Matriculation) exam, as well as any comparable exam conducted by another board.



-The candidate should be able to read, write, and communicate in Odia. Odia was one of the subjects on the Matric exam that he was supposed to pass.

How to apply?



-Go to odishapolice.gov.in, the Odisha Police's official website.

- 'Recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion' should be chosen. It will open in a new window.

-Now, go to the website titled "Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable Registration in OSAP/IR Bn."

-A new window will open, prompting you to register and input personal information.

-After successfully registering, input your login information.

-Fully fill out the application, attach any supporting documents, and submit.

-Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

When the registration window closes, the application form correction window will open.