Registration begins for NIOS Supplementary D.El.Ed Exam 2019, last date is October 31

The National Institute of Open Schooling has opened the registration process for Supplementary Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) on its website -- www.dled.nios.ac.in -- from October 16 to October 31.

Teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have also paid the Second Year admission fee can also register till 31st October, 2019. The website suggests to take a printout of the receipt as a proof for future reference.

Below is the process for submission of exam fees online:

· First step is to provide the Enrolment number of D.El.Ed

· The applicant has to submit the Enrolment number by clicking on the submit Button

· Further, yo have to select an appropriate answer based on your percentage to proceed

· Then you have to specify if you have to take admission in NIOS in Class XII, if yes, then the Reference number/Enrolment number needs to be given of Class XII Admission. There is no need to mention the Reference no of the D.El.Ed admission

· Click on submit to be redirected to make the online payment

· On successful payment you will get the message of ‘payment is successful’

· To check the status of payment, all you have to do is provide the Enrolment number and the Status can be seen on screen

The examination fee per subject is Rs 250/-.