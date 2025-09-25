Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral | X

A folk play has unknowingly become the focal point of social media scrutiny following the appearance of a video clip from a Ramlila performance on the internet. In it are actors dressed in traditional garb, with one uttering, "Maharaj … I am listening … Did you hear? I didn't fill it up, Maharaj," while the people listen in. The dialogue reaches its climax with the words, "Oh! Hakam Singh is the name … mile toh baata dena … thik hai Maharaj."

What was originally a performance art has taken tangible significance: 'Hakam Singh' is attributed to the Patwari exam paper leak scandal raging in Uttarakhand. The random reference has created discussions, mixing folklore and contemporary affairs and bringing intense pressure on the probe. Social media platforms have circulated the video extensively, laced with humour and irony to comment upon the evolving controversy.

What did Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh say?

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, accused the “cheating mafia” of damaging the image of the state government over its stringent anti-cheating measures. Addressing his BJP workshop in Dehradun, he accused the coaching centres and cheating networks of collaborating to conduct a cheating jihad and destabilise the situation in the state.

According to PTI, he said, “In order to tackle cheating mafias in the state, the government has implemented the country’s strict anti-cheating laws. As a result, in just four years, more than 25,000 people have been prevented from obtaining government jobs through unfair means. Since the implementation of this law in 2022, we have taken action against over a hundred cheating mafias, bringing them to justice. Yet, some people are not accepting this.”

VIDEO | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) addresses state organisational workshop.



“Coaching mafias and cheating syndicates are attempting to disrupt exams and spread unrest in the state. I want to make it clear to all these cheating mafias and 'nakal jhadi' that our government will continue to take strict action, and we will not rest until all cheating mafias in the state are brought to justice,” he concluded.

Hakam Singh arrested

Uttarakhand Police have busted a big racket under the anti-cheating law of Chief Minister Dhami. The mastermind, Hakam Singh and his team were arrested for cheating aspirants with false assurances of confirmed selection in lieu of ₹12–15 lakh. The police made it clear that while no examination process was tampered with, the accused had planned a fake scheme to collect money and force candidates to pay again and again.