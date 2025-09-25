 Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRamlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

A Ramlila clip went viral, linking ‘Hakam Singh’ to Uttarakhand Patwari exam scam. CM Dhami slammed the cheating mafia; police arrested Singh for a ₹12–15L fraud racket.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Ramlila Clip Goes Viral | X

A folk play has unknowingly become the focal point of social media scrutiny following the appearance of a video clip from a Ramlila performance on the internet. In it are actors dressed in traditional garb, with one uttering, "Maharaj … I am listening … Did you hear? I didn't fill it up, Maharaj," while the people listen in. The dialogue reaches its climax with the words, "Oh! Hakam Singh is the name … mile toh baata dena … thik hai Maharaj."

What was originally a performance art has taken tangible significance: 'Hakam Singh' is attributed to the Patwari exam paper leak scandal raging in Uttarakhand. The random reference has created discussions, mixing folklore and contemporary affairs and bringing intense pressure on the probe. Social media platforms have circulated the video extensively, laced with humour and irony to comment upon the evolving controversy.

What did Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh say?

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, accused the “cheating mafia” of damaging the image of the state government over its stringent anti-cheating measures. Addressing his BJP workshop in Dehradun, he accused the coaching centres and cheating networks of collaborating to conduct a cheating jihad and destabilise the situation in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In Tirunelveli
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice Bhosale Panel Report
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice Bhosale Panel Report
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here
1 Lakh Bamboo Saplings To Be Planted Across Vasai-Virar For Environmental Conservation
1 Lakh Bamboo Saplings To Be Planted Across Vasai-Virar For Environmental Conservation
Read Also
Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On...
article-image

According to PTI, he said, “In order to tackle cheating mafias in the state, the government has implemented the country’s strict anti-cheating laws. As a result, in just four years, more than 25,000 people have been prevented from obtaining government jobs through unfair means. Since the implementation of this law in 2022, we have taken action against over a hundred cheating mafias, bringing them to justice. Yet, some people are not accepting this.”

“Coaching mafias and cheating syndicates are attempting to disrupt exams and spread unrest in the state. I want to make it clear to all these cheating mafias and 'nakal jhadi' that our government will continue to take strict action, and we will not rest until all cheating mafias in the state are brought to justice,” he concluded.

Hakam Singh arrested

Uttarakhand Police have busted a big racket under the anti-cheating law of Chief Minister Dhami. The mastermind, Hakam Singh and his team were arrested for cheating aspirants with false assurances of confirmed selection in lieu of ₹12–15 lakh. The police made it clear that while no examination process was tampered with, the accused had planned a fake scheme to collect money and force candidates to pay again and again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In...

Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In...

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check...

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check...