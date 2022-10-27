Rajasthan: Smart classrooms soon in 500 Madrasas |

As many as five hundred madrasas in the state will get smart classrooms, the state government said emphasising that Islamic seminaries will be connected with modern technology. For better education in madrasas, several facilities like smart classrooms will be made available, a statement said.

Students will now get education through smart boards instead of black boards, it added. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crore for this, the statement said. As many as Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent per seminary for setting up smart classrooms.

In the first phase, 500 madrasas would be upgraded to have smart classrooms. Gehlot had announced in the 2022-23 Budget to provide smart classrooms with internet facility in a phased manner.