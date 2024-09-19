Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

RSMSSB |

Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has rescheduled the document verification set on September 27 for phase 2 of hiring of junior accountants and Tehsil revenue accountants after 2023 over date clash with the CET 2024.

"Due to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) being conducted by the Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, on 27.09.2024, the document verification program of the candidates with roll numbers scheduled on 27.09.2024 is postponed. Regarding the forthcoming date, the aforementioned candidates will be notified individually, according to the official notification.

The process of document verification will run from September 19 today through October 1, 2024. The candidates should be aware that the remaining schedule has not changed.

Following an eligibility check, the qualified candidates will be chosen based on their preferences for the category-specific positions that have been advertised. The Directorate, Treasury and Accounts Department is working in phases to verify the listed candidates' documentation.

Read Also KMAT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Day Guidelines

These listed candidates are notified by the department that they must appear at the designated time and location, D-Block, Ground Floor, Finance Bhawan, on the date indicated against their roll number, Janpath, Jaipur, in order to have their eligibility verified and original documents verified for the Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant Recruitment Examination 2023.

Documents Needed

Detailed Application and Scrutiny Form

Self-attested photocopy of required documents

2 passport-size photographs

Original documents

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

Additionally, the comprehensive application and scrutiny form, two recent passport-sized photos, self-attested photocopies of the required documents, and the original paperwork must all be present. There will not be another chance for the candidates to have their eligibility and documentation verified save from this order. Thus, for the eligibility check on the day mentioned above.

The updated schedule will be made public later by the board soon. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.