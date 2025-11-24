Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Police is scheduled to issue the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) hall tickets for Constable Recruitment 2025 soon on the Rajasthan Police's official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The PET and PST exams will take place from November 30 to December 7, 2025. Aspirants should bring a printed copy of their admit card, as well as proper identification, to the test venue.

The results of the written exam, which took place on September 13–14, 2025, were released on November 14, 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to download the PET/PST admit card?

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Recruitment/Admit Card section.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to login using the details such as application number/SSO ID and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now, the PET/PST admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PET/PST admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST admit card 2025: Details mentioned

Candidates must carefully check all details printed on the admit card, including their name, roll number, category, PET/PST date, reporting time, and the venue allotted for the physical test. They should also review the instructions related to the PET/PST to avoid any last-minute issues. In case of any error or mismatch in the information, candidates must immediately contact the designated helpline for correction.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST criteria

The Rajasthan Police PET/PST evaluates candidates on height, chest measurements (for men), and an endurance-based running test. For male candidates, the expected height is around 168 cm, along with completing a 5 km run in 25 minutes. Female candidates should meet a height standard of about 152 cm and finish the 5 km run in 35 minutes.