Rajasthan Announces Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins October 7, Over 23K Vacancies Available

The Local Self Government Department of Rajasthan has announced the notification for Safai Karamchari positions. Registration will begin on October 7, 2024, and the deadline to apply is November 6, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill 23,820 vacancies within the organization. The correction window will be available from November 11 to November 25, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process for Safai Karamchari posts will be conducted using a lottery system. Eligible candidates will be selected from the applicant pool on a category-wise basis, utilizing online software developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must be between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fee

The application fee will be Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 400 for reserved categories and disabled persons. Payment must be made online. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further details.

How to Apply

-Visit the official website—lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

-Click on the recruitment link

-Select the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 link on the homepage

-A new page will open; enter the registration details

-Log in and fill out the application form

-Pay the required application fees and click the submit button