Rahul Gandhi asks Centre to address UPSC aspirants' concerns

In a tweet addressed to the Government of India on Saturday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to "find a viable solution in dialogue with all stakeholders so that time and opportunities lost during the 2 years of pandemic don’t cost our youth their future."

He said that a delegation of UPSC aspirants met him recently and shared their concerns about their ongoing situation.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:59 PM IST