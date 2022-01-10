Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to felicitate Bhavna Yadav, who stood first among female aspirants in UPSC CAPF exams

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon felicitate, Bhavna Subhash Yadav, a resident of Mira Road, for her success in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examinations for the post of assistant commandant held under the aegis of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

According to MBMC’s leader of house- Prashant Dalvi, the felicitation ceremony is expected to be held during the upcoming general body meeting of the civic body this week.

Bhavna not only excelled in the examinations but she bagged the 14th rank in the country while clinching the top position amongst the female aspirants. A total of 187 students have passed this examination and Bhavna is the only successful candidate from the state.

A resident of Shanti Vidya Nagri area of Hatkesh in Kashimira, Bhawna who had been appearing for the UPSC exams since 2015, has passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination for the post of police sub-inspector. But she failed the field test.

However, she did not give up and continued with her hard work and went on to be selected for the post of Assistant Commandant of the Central Armed Forces, with flying colours, this year.

Bhawna’s father is an assistant sub-inspector attached to the traffic wing of the Mumbai police. “It’s a proud moment not only for Bhawna and her family but the entire twin-city, state and country. She deserves a fitting commendation,” said Dalvi. Bhavna will soon proceed to Hyderabad for further training.

