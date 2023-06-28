QS World University Rankings : MIT World’s No. 1 University For 2023-24

The QS World University Ranking for the year 2023-2024 has been released late night on Tuesday, 27th June. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking. This is the 12th year in a row MIT has received this distinction, followed by Cambridge University (UK) and the Oxford University in England.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) moved up to the 8th position to become the first Asian university to break into the top 10 varsities.

Top 10 Universities in World as per QS World University Ranking

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Massachusetts, US score:100 University of Cambridge Cambridge,United Kingdom, score: 99.2 University of Oxford Oxford,United Kingdom, score: 98.9 Harvard University Cambridge,United States, score: 98.3 Stanford University Stanford,United States, score: 98.1 Imperial College London London,United Kingdom, score: 97.8 ETH Zurich Zürich,Switzerland, score: 93.3 National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore, score: 92.7 UCL London,United Kingdom, score: 92.4 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) Berkeley,United States, score:90.4

Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT B) has made to the top 150 list this year, creating history. The previous best position was held by IISc Bangalore in the year 2016.