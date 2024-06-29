Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Admit Cards Released; Exams From July 1 To August 13

Punjab Police | File pic

The admit cards for the recruitment to the post of police constable in district and armed cadre of the state police have been released by the Punjab Police. To download their admit cards, candidates who have registered for the exams can go to Punjab Police's official website. To access the cards, they will need to enter their login information. The test will take place on July 1 to August 13, 2024. The exam will be administered using computer-based testing, or CBT.

The purpose of the recruitment process is to fill 1746 positions in the Punjab Police's Armed and District cadres. This exam will be used to determine which candidates move on to the Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Candidates that are hired may be posted or deployed anywhere in Punjab, India, or overseas.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

In order to be verified on exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of their admit card and their original photo identification. The constable candidates who make the short list will receive a salary of Rs 19,900, with a minimum salary of Rs 19,900 per month admissible for three years from the date of joining the service. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.