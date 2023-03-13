Principal Secy level probe into paper goof-up case: Punjab edu minister

e-Paper Get App
The minister tweeted, "Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
PSTET held at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar has been cancelled due to goof up in the question paper. | Representative Photo

Amritsar: Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) held at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar has been cancelled. Punjab education minister, Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced that the exam will be re-conducted.

On the micro-blogging site, Bains tweeted. "Accountability will be fixed and those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence."

In his tweet he added, "Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer."

State education minister has also ordered a principal secretary-level probe into the matter. The decision came amid the allegations of goof up in question paper.

GNDU registrar also issued a notification regarding the matter and stated, “Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) was held on 12.02.2023 at various examination center. During this examination, it was noticed that in one of the subjects the answer keys were highlighted in the question paper. This matter is of serious nature and needs to be investigated and responsibility needs to be fixed.”

