Prayagraj: 4 Kendriya Vidyalayas from the city selected under PM-SHRI scheme

Prayagraj: 9,000 schools from across the country have been selected for development as 'Model Schools' by the Union Ministry of Education under its flagship initiative of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). Four Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) here have joined the list of the Model Schools across the country.
In all, 17 Kendriya Vidyalayas under the jurisdiction of KV Regional Office (RO), Varanasi, have been selected under this coveted scheme of the central government, said officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).
The KVs of Prayagraj, selected under PM SHRI, include
KV Air Force Station (AFS), Manauri
KV-New Cantonment
KV-Bamrauli
KV-Cheoki
Other KVs of the Varanasi region that have been selected under PM SHRI are:
KV-DLW of Varanasi
KV-Kandheri,
KV-Ballia
KV-Chopan
KV at Siddharth Nagar
KV Number 1 of Air Force Station, Gorakhpur
KV-Gangarani
KV-Chero (Salempur)
KV (Rail Parisar)- Gonda
KV-Sultanpur
KV (39 Gorkha Training Centre), Varanasi Cantonment
KV-Basti
KV at Manas Nagar (Mughalsarai)
Deputy commissioner, RO-Varanasi, A.K. Mishra said, "We are proud that 17 KVs of the Varanasi region have been selected under this coveted scheme of the Union ministry of education. Presently, we are working on the proposal which has to be sent to the ministry regarding what all facilities the selected KVs already have and what additional facilities are required as per the norms laid down under the PM SHRI scheme."
In these model schools, students will be trained to take part in hackathons, and to excel in studies and other co-curricular activities. Equipped with smart classrooms and improved infrastructure, PM SHRI schools will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in its entirety.
The PM SHRI scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5, 2022. Under this scheme, the government aims to develop more than 14,500 schools across the country.
The scheme would select the already existing schools to strengthen and upgrade itself. Based on the objectives of the scheme, PM SHRI Schools will also aim towards delivering quality teaching to enhance cognitive development of the students.
Through PM SHRI Schools, the government also aims to create nurturing, holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)