Prayagraj: 4 Kendriya Vidyalayas from the city selected under PM-SHRI scheme

4 Kendriya Vidyalayas from the city selected under PM-SHRI scheme | File

Prayagraj: 9,000 schools from across the country have been selected for development as 'Model Schools' by the Union Ministry of Education under its flagship initiative of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). Four Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) here have joined the list of the Model Schools across the country.

In all, 17 Kendriya Vidyalayas under the jurisdiction of KV Regional Office (RO), Varanasi, have been selected under this coveted scheme of the central government, said officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The KVs of Prayagraj, selected under PM SHRI, include

KV Air Force Station (AFS), Manauri

KV-New Cantonment

KV-Bamrauli

KV-Cheoki

Other KVs of the Varanasi region that have been selected under PM SHRI are:

KV-DLW of Varanasi

KV-Kandheri,

KV-Ballia

KV-Chopan

KV at Siddharth Nagar

KV Number 1 of Air Force Station, Gorakhpur

KV-Gangarani

KV-Chero (Salempur)

KV (Rail Parisar)- Gonda

KV-Sultanpur

KV (39 Gorkha Training Centre), Varanasi Cantonment

KV-Basti

KV at Manas Nagar (Mughalsarai)

Deputy commissioner, RO-Varanasi, A.K. Mishra said, "We are proud that 17 KVs of the Varanasi region have been selected under this coveted scheme of the Union ministry of education. Presently, we are working on the proposal which has to be sent to the ministry regarding what all facilities the selected KVs already have and what additional facilities are required as per the norms laid down under the PM SHRI scheme."

Read Also Haryana to implement policy regulating textbook prices, quality

In these model schools, students will be trained to take part in hackathons, and to excel in studies and other co-curricular activities. Equipped with smart classrooms and improved infrastructure, PM SHRI schools will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in its entirety.



The PM SHRI scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5, 2022. Under this scheme, the government aims to develop more than 14,500 schools across the country.

The scheme would select the already existing schools to strengthen and upgrade itself. Based on the objectives of the scheme, PM SHRI Schools will also aim towards delivering quality teaching to enhance cognitive development of the students.

Through PM SHRI Schools, the government also aims to create nurturing, holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.