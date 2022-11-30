PM Modi urges students, teachers to participate in this initiative

PM Modi with students | narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon students and teachers to participate in activities related to an initiative by the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, an event wherein PM Modi interacts with students and teachers alike with regards to stress before their board examinations, has themes such as know your freedom fighters, our culture is our pride, my book my inspiration, save environment for future, my life, my health, my startup dream, STEM education and toys and games of learning. Students can choose any one of the theme to participate in the event.

"I call upon all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress free environment for our students. #PPC2023," said the tweet by PM Modi who quoted the Ministry of Education's post promoting the initiative.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also PM Modi shares Pariksha Pe Charcha insights on innovatively curated section on NaMo App

The registration for the event began on November 29, 2022 at mygov.in. and will continue till December 30, 2022.

"About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by Ministry of Education," said the statement on the official website.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha, where PM Modi went live to engage with students and teachers, was first held in 2018, and it is now an annual occasion. In 2022, there were over 12 lakh students, over 2.71 lakh teachers, and about 1 lakh parents.