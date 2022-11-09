PM Modi expresses his enthusiasm about Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Twitter

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | Photo Credit: PTI
Varanasi will host the month-long "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" programme between November 16 and December 19. In a social media message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and enthusiasm for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The wonderful Tamil language and culture, as well as the ethos of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, will be celebrated during this function, PM Modi further stated. To re-establish the intellectual ties and prehistoric connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, the centre has organised the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. More than 2000 students will also take part in the same.

"The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture," PM Modi said in his tweet.

The one-month programme will feature interactive discussions, panel discussions, and seminars on the long-standing ties between the two civilizations.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will work with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as knowledge partners. People from Tamil Nadu who are involved in 12 different clusters, including art, literature, spirituality, and education, have been invited to Varanasi as special guests as part of this month-long programme.

Indian Railways will ferry more than 2,000 students from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi; here's why
article-image

