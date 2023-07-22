PM Modi Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At Rozgar Mela; Organised In 44 Locations

Prime Minister Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela | FPJ

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 44 locations in India. The recently inducted recruits will work under the departments of Central Government as well as State Governments and UTs supporting this initiative. On this occasion the Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits through video conferencing on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said, "During the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country."

"Today every expert is saying that in a few years, India will be in the world's top three economies. This means employment opportunities and citizen's per capita income will increase," PM said while addressing the appointees on the occasion.

The new appointees, selected from around the country will join the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Department of Financial Services, Department of Revenue, Department of Posts, Department of Personnel & Training, Department of Water Resources, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Home Affairs and others.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” a statement from the PMO said on Friday.

The first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', a key campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs was launched on October 22, 2022, by Modi.

Earlier In a twitter post the prime minister said, "Our government is committed to provide maximum employment opportunities to the young talents of the country. In this direction, employment fairs have created an important identity for themselves. In the next episode of this fair, today at 10.30 am, we will have the privilege of distributing more than 70,000 appointment letters through video conferencing."

Lashing out at the UPA's previous government, Modi at the event said, "Our banking sector has seen massive destruction during the previous government. Today, we are able to make digital transactions but 9 years ago, phone banking was not for 140 crore people."

He added, "Public sector banks were earlier known for losses running into thousands of crores of rupees and non-performing assets (NPAs), but now they are known for record profits."

(with agency inputs)

