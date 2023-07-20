Monsoon Session Of Parliament: PM Modi Enquires About Sonia Gandhi's Well-Being, Congress Leader Asks For Discussion On Manipur Issue

PM Modi (L); Sonia Gandhi (R) |

Even as the Monsoon session of parliament got off to a rocky start, there was a moment in the house which could have helped bring down the acrimony between the NDA and the newly christened 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Reports on Thursday said that PM Narendra Modi inside the Parliament had a brief talk with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and that the Prime Minister asked the senior Congress leader about her well-being as Sonia's flight had recently made an emergency landing in Bhopal on Tuesday. The flight carrying Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, due to bad weather.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sonia Gandhi in response to PM's greeting asked PM Modi to conduct discussion on the issue of violence in Manipur.

Several journalists shared the brief conversation between PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi.

Watch: Sonia Gandhi arriving for Parliament's Monsoon Session

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday (July 20) amidst outrage over the situation in Manipur with the opposition demanding a statement from the Prime Minister of India in the house. This comes after a shocking video emerged on social media of two women from Kuki community paraded naked by a mob and molested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4.

26 political parties-INDIA demanded suspension of all business

During the joint opposition press conference, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "26 political parties-INDIA demanded suspension of all business today and discussion on Manipur issue. PM Modi should make a statement and on the basis of his statement, discussion should be done in both the Houses but our demand was ignored. We will keep raising this issue."

Government replies

"We have made it clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in the house. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned after ruckus over Manipur violence issue.

