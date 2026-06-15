Patna Coaching Firing Row Escalates: Raushan Anand Accuses Khan Sir Of Plotting Brother's Murder | File Pic

Patna: The ongoing coaching firing row took a dramatic turn on Monday after educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir was accused by his rival Raushan Anand of masterminding his brother's murder.

Raushan's brother died under suspicious conditions in Nepal a few days ago.

After his release from Beur Jail in Patna, Raushan told reporters that his brother was murdered through a conspiracy planned by Faisal Khan and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage (coaching campus).

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“When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered," he added. He claimed that a conspiracy was also hatched to murder him in jail, alleging that efforts were made to pressure him into compromising with Khan Sir.

On the other hand, Khan Sir, in a YouTube video message on Monday morning said, "Our deepest sympathies are with the family. The five individuals who were detained...who were they? They must be investigated. There could be a third person involved. A high-level probe should be held, and the guilty should be given death penalty."

A local court on Monday granted bail to Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Academy, in connection with a firing incident at Khan Global Studies (KGS), run by Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir.

Raushan had been in jail for the last 12 days. His release came a day after his brother, Prince Anand (also known as Prince Yadav), died in Nepal under suspicious circumstances. Prince Yadav was among those named in the was FIR registered after the firing incident and vandalism outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in the Musallahpur Hat locality under Kadamkuan police station limits on June 2.

Police arrested Raushan for his alleged connection to the firing incident.

The rivalry between Raushan's coaching institute and Khan Sir's reportedly escalated recently over competing claims regarding the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination results.

During the chaos, security guards at Khan Sir's institute opened fire in the air.

Police arrested two KGS’s security guards and seized their firearms. According to police statements, the arrested guards claimed during interrogation that they resorted to firing after receiving direct orders from Khan Sir. Their statements led to the registration of the FIR against Khan Sir. He has moved to Patna High Court for the cancellation of the FIR.

On June 9, the Patna district court granted Khan Sir interim protection from arrest in connection with the firing incident. The relief came during a hearing on his anticipatory bail plea before the district judge's court. The court clarified that investigators were free to question Khan regarding the case, but no coercive or punitive action, including arrest, could be taken against him while the interim protection remained in force.

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On the demand for a high-level probe into the death of Gyan Bindu Academy director Roshan Anand’s brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says, “We are saddened by this incident and extend our condolences to Roshan Anand’s family. We stand with them in this difficult time. The exact cause of death and whether it was a case of murder are matters of investigation. The postmortem report is reportedly still awaited. Such incidents in educational institutions are extremely unfortunate and raise serious concerns. A fair and impartial probe must be conducted. The Governments of India, Bihar, and Nepal should work together to ensure a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.”