'Aap Bolenge Toh Asar Padega': Shilpa Shinde Targets Hina Khan Again, Asks Her To Support Khan Sir In Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case

Shilpa Shinde Takes Dig At Hina Khan Again | Photo Via Instagram

Shilpa Shinde has once again taken an indirect dig at Hina Khan, who had earlier criticised her after she revealed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli. In her latest remark, Shilpa urged Hina to support Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the firing incident at his coaching institute in Patna. However, the actress did not directly mention Hina's name.

Shilpa Shinde's Dig At Hina Khan

Taking a sarcastic swipe at Hina's lengthy social media posts, Shilpa referenced her own English-speaking abilities and said she preferred speaking directly to people rather than expressing herself through long messages online.

She said, "Main yeh kehne aayi hoon ki mujhe insaaf milne ke baad bhi chalega. Jo log mujhe saza dilwana chahte hain aur jo producer se insaaf maang rahe hain, unse main kehna chahti hoon ki free mein kuch kharch nahi hoga. Ab waqt aa gaya hai ki sahi insaan ke liye lada jaaye. Khan Sir ke liye."

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Further, Shinde stated that she could wait for justice for herself. Addressing those who want her punished and those seeking accountability from the producer, she said that speaking up would not cost anything and urged people to focus on what she called a more important issue.

"Aap bolenge toh kitna asar padega. Saara media aapko cover karega. Hai na? Aaiye, aaiye. Aur mere liye jo do shabd bole gaye hain, chahe woh toote-phoote hi kyon na ho, iss baar aap unke liye zaroor boliyega. Aaiye. Mujhe pata hai aap unke liye insaaf ki maang zaroor karengi. Aur iss baar main bhi aapke saath hoon. Uske baad aap mujhe saza de dena. Main aisi nahi hoon. Aaiye..."

As of now, Hina has not reacted.

Khan Sir Patna Coaching Centre Case

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Patna case, the Patna District Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Khan Sir, by staying his arrest in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. The case stems from an FIR lodged at Kadamkuan Police Station under Sections 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act, against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

The matter relates to a June 2 incident in which gunshots were allegedly fired outside his coaching institute, leaving a security guard injured. The FIR was filed after a video surfaced showing two security guards allegedly opening fire, following which both were arrested by the police.