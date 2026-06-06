'Jo Ukhadna Hai Ukhad Lo': Shilpa Shinde Shares Cryptic Note After AICWA Seeks Strict Action In False Sexual Harassment Case

Shilpa Shinde Shares Cryptic Note After AICWA Seeks Action | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines ever since she admitted that she had falsely accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. Amid the backlash, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded strict action against the actress and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter.

Shilpa Shinde Shares Cryptic Note After AICWA Seeks Action

Shilpa, unfazed by the ongoing controversy and continuing to defend herself, shared yet another cryptic post on her Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 6, she shared a reel of her photos with the message: "Be a woman, always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo." In the caption, Shilpa wrote, "Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do."

However, she did not mention anyone's name, but the timing appears to be a befitting reply to netizens slamming her.

Check it out:

Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan Feud

Following the revelation, Shilpa has been embroiled in a feud with Hina Khan after the latter took a dig at her, saying she was "in disbelief" that women were supporting such an "absurd and lowly action" despite the person they backed admitting to it.

Following Hina's remarks, Shilpa shared a video on Thursday in which, without naming the actress, she made comments that appeared to refer to Hina's breast cancer diagnosis and the death of her father, while accusing people of seeking publicity through her name.

About The Shilpa Shinde-Sanjay Kohli Controversy

The controversy dates back to 2016, when Shilpa quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain amid a bitter dispute with the show's makers.

At the time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and claimed that he had behaved inappropriately with her during the show's production. Sanjay Kohli, who co-produced the popular sitcom under Edit II Productions, denied all the allegations.