'Not Only Shameful But...': Ashoke Pandit Strongly REACTS To Shilpa Shinde's Shocking Sexual Harassment Case Revelation

Ashoke Pandit Strongly Reacts To Shilpa Shinde's Harassment Revelation |

Television actress Shilpa Shinde sparked major backlash after revealing that she had falsely accused Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. Reacting to this, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit strongly condemned the revelation. The statement has reignited discussions about the impact of false allegations and their effect on genuine victims of harassment.

Ashoke Pandit Strongly Reacts To Shilpa Shinde's Harassment Revelation

'Deserves Strong Condemnation'

In an interview with Indian Express, Ashoke said, "If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong."

He added that the producer may have stayed silent to keep a show running and protect the livelihoods of an entire crew; this does not give a free pass to a false accuser, stating how false allegations can destroy a person’s reputation, career, and mental well-being

'Not Only Shameful But Completely Unacceptable'

"What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences. If someone chose to damage another person’s life and reputation for personal gain, it is not only shameful but completely unacceptable," said Ashoke.

About The Shilpa Shinde-Sanjay Kohli Controversy

The controversy dates back to 2016, when Shilpa quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain amid a bitter dispute with the show's makers. At the time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and claimed that he had behaved inappropriately with her during the show's production. Sanjay Kohli, who co-produced the popular sitcom under Edit II Productions, denied all the allegations.