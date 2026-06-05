Patna Police Book Khan Sir In Firing Case; Guards Allege He Ordered Shots At Crowd | File Pic

Patna: Police on Friday registered an FIR against educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, and launched a search operation to apprehend him after his two security guards allegedly told police that he ordered them to open fire during violence outside his coaching institute in Patna last Tuesday.

A video surfaced during the ongoing probe purportedly showing two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies (KGS) firing shots.

The case, filed at Kadamkuan Police Station on the complaint submitted by a police sub-inspector, includes charges of attempted murder and violations under the Arms Act. The complaint records the guards as purportedly telling investigators, “Seeing the crowd, Khan Sir alias Faizal Khan and his unidentified associates told both of us security personnel—‘What are you looking at? Fire at the crowd immediately, I will handle whatever happens’,” adding that they fired “two rounds each”.

Khan Sir had claimed that his coaching institute was targeted in an incident of vandalism and assault by a rival coaching institute late Tuesday night. He also claimed that hooligans opened 8-10 rounds of firing, although he backtracked from his firing claim on Wednesday. Later, police arrested the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching, Roshan Anand, and his two other associates, identified as Gaurav and Abhishek. However, Gyan Bindu Coaching released a video, showing Khan Sir's security guards opening fire at the time of the incident.

Khan Sir claimed that security guards opened fire in self-defence amid unrest outside the institute. He said he was unaware of the FIR but would cooperate fully with the investigation. Police said the FIR was registered based on viral videos, evidence collected during the probe and reports of violence at the coaching centre.

The incident took place after a banner featuring Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre, was allegedly torn down by Khan Sir`s guards. The dispute reportedly escalated into stone-pelting, vandalism and the assault of a security guard at Khan Sir’s coaching institute. Police said a group of around 15-20 people vandalised the institute premises, while CCTV footage and other evidence are being analysed to establish the sequence of events.

Two security guards linked to Khan Sir’s institute have already been detained after police verified a video allegedly showing aerial firing. The weapons used by them have been seized and sent for forensic examination.