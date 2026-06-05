Patna Coaching Centre Incident: Khan Sir Named In FIR After Bodyguard Allegedly Claims Firing Was Carried Out On His Instructions

X / ANI

Patna: The investigation into the June 2 incident at educator Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna has taken a significant turn after an FIR was registered against three named individuals, including Khan Sir, at Kadamkuan Police Station.

Patna, Bihar | FIR registered under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three named individuals, including educator Khan Sir in Kadamkuan Police Station in Patna, after two guards associated with Khan Sir's institute were arrested based… — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

According to ANI reports, the case has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act. The development follows the arrest of two security guards associated with Khan Sir's coaching institute after a video allegedly showing gunfire during the incident surfaced online.

As reported by NDTV, one of the bodyguards allegedly told investigators that the firing was carried out on the instructions of Khan Sir. Police, however, have not publicly commented on the claim or disclosed details of the statement.

खान सर कोचिंग के बाहर ताबड़तोड़ गोली फायरिंग उनके बॉडीगार्ड के द्वारा किया जा रहा!



पहले गोली फायरिंग करने की बात खान सर ने कहा था



वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा जिसमें खान बाहर फायरिंग करते हुए वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है!



पटना प्रशासन को यह वीडियो देखना चाहिए और इसकी पुष्टि हो pic.twitter.com/xMYAGixmCb — Sadan Singh Rajput (@SadanJee) June 4, 2026

Security guards questioned after new video emerges

According to IANS reports, Patna Police widened its investigation after representatives of Gyan Bindu Coaching released a video that they claimed captured the alleged firing during the incident.

Following the video's emergence, two security guards linked to Khan Sir's coaching centre were taken into custody for questioning. Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing and further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the probe.

At a press conference on Thursday, Adarsh Kumar of Gyan Bindu Coaching alleged that the firing was carried out by Khan Sir's own security personnel. He further claimed that the incident was part of a planned conspiracy intended to divert attention from the investigation.

The coaching institute also questioned the arrest of its director, Roshan Anand, stating that he was not visible in the video released by the institution. It demanded that investigators examine Khan Sir's role in the case as well.

Tuesday night's attack and vandalism at well-known educator Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna has sent shockwaves in the student community. A security guard was badly injured in the late-night attack at the coaching centre and the property was vandalised.



The CCTV footage of… https://t.co/XFyXmbh4iE pic.twitter.com/WH3tHYJEdP — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 3, 2026

Viral video under forensic examination

According to IANS, the controversy intensified after Gyan Bindu Coaching released a 38-second video that purportedly shows two individuals handling and firing a weapon. The institution alleged that the men seen in the footage were security guards employed by Khan Sir's coaching centre.

Investigators have not officially confirmed the identities of the individuals appearing in the video.

Town DSP Rajesh Ranjan said police are conducting a detailed examination of the footage and that a technical and forensic analysis will be carried out to determine its authenticity and reconstruct the sequence of events.

"The investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected," he said, according to IANS.

Incident sparked controversy over firing claims

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on June 2 at Khan Sir's coaching institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station.

According to the initial allegations, a group of individuals entered the premises, assaulted security guards, damaged property, removed banners, and engaged in stone-pelting.

In his first reaction following the incident, Khan Sir had stated that the attackers may have fired eight to ten rounds. He later clarified that amid the chaos and tension, he could not confirm whether gunfire had actually taken place.

Interestingly, the FIR lodged by Khan Sir reportedly did not mention any firing. Police had also stated during the early stages of the investigation that they had found no evidence supporting claims of gunfire.

Despite this, police proceeded with action in connection with the alleged assault and vandalism, arresting Gyan Bindu Coaching director Roshan Anand and his associates, Abhishek and Gaurav. The trio was later produced before a court in Patna and remanded to judicial custody.

Following his arrest, Roshan Anand denied the allegations and claimed he was being falsely implicated. He argued that police had earlier stated they could not verify claims of firing and alleged that the case was intended to tarnish the reputation of his institution.