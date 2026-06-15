Patna Court Grants Bail To Gyan Bindu Academy Director Raushan Anand In Khan Sir Coaching Centre Firing Case Amid Nepal Probe | Video | File pic

Patna: A local court on Monday granted bail to Patna granted bail to Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Academy, in connection with a firing incident at Khan Global Studies (KGS), run by Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir.

Bail and custody update

Raushan had been in custody for 12 days. His release came a day after his brother, Prince Anand, died in Nepal under suspicious circumstances. After being released on bail, he is expected to attend his brother’s funeral at their native village in Saharsa district. Prince was among those named in the

FIR registered after the firing incident and vandalism outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in the Musallahpur Hat locality under Kadamkuan police station limits on June 2. Police arrested Raushan for his alleged connection to the firing incident. While seeking bail, Raushan’s counsel told the court that he was not involved in the firing incident and would fully cooperate with the investigation. The court later approved his bail plea.

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Nepal investigation underway

Meanwhile, Nepal police have launched an investigation and taken several people who were with Prince Yadav into custody for questioning. Reports also claim that Prince Yadav was accused in a 2021 incident linked to an alleged attack on Khan Sir’s coaching institute on June 2. He was also accused of entering a classroom and engaging in a violent confrontation.

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Death and background reports

According to reports, Prince Yadav was staying in Nepal with at least six friends. He reportedly died late last Friday. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The rivalry between Raushans coaching institute and Khan Sirs reportedly escalated recently over competing claims regarding the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination results.

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Firing incident details

During the chaos, security guards at Khan Sir's institute opened fire in the air.

Police arrested two KGS’s security guards and seized their firearms. According to police statements, the arrested guards claimed during interrogation that they resorted to firing after receiving direct orders from Khan Sir. Their statements led to the registration of the FIR against Khan Sir. He has moved to Patna High Court for the cancellation of the FIR.

Court protection for Khan Sir

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On June 9, Patna district court granted interim protection from arrest to Khan Sir in connection with the firing incident. The relief came during a hearing on his anticipatory bail plea before the district judge's court. The court clarified that investigators were free to question Khan in connection with the case, but no coercive or punitive action, including arrest, could be taken against him while the interim protection remained in force.