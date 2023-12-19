Over 1 Lakh MBBS Students' Admission Data Missing, NMC Urges Verification

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

According to the National Medical Commission, information about just 1,04,891 students who were accepted into medical colleges' MBBS programs for the 2023–2024 academic year has been posted on the website. The commission advised the students to verify the list of names and get in touch with the appropriate authorities if their name was not included. These students will be qualified to practice allopathy or modern medicine.

The commission emphasized that medical admissions are handled through common counseling in accordance with the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2023. Following this, medical colleges were required to submit the admissions details of accepted students by October 20. This deadline was then extended to November 21 due to a revision in the counseling deadline.

Official notice

NMC in an official notice said, “GMER, 2023 prescribes conditions and modalities for admission at graduate level medical education through common counseling. Accordingly, after completion of the counseling period, UGMEB through circular dated 9th October, 2023 requested all the Medical Colleges to upload the details of students admitted for graduate level medical education for the Academic Year 2023-24 latest by 20.10.2023.”

Additionally, following the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's extension of the counseling deadline, a second public notice was released requesting that all admitted students' information be uploaded by November 21, 2023, at the latest, for the Academic Year 2023–2024.

Medical colleges failed to upload data

According to the commission, many medical colleges failed to upload student data, while others just provided partial information. It was discovered that only 1,04,891 students' data who were admitted for the Academic Year 2023–24 had been submitted to the platform, despite the circular and public notice having been issued. According to NMC, students who have uploaded their details to the portal will be able to register to practice allopathy or modern medicine in India, as long as they meet all other requirements set forth by laws and regulations.

"Students who got admission in graduate level medical education (MBBS) for the Academic Year 2023-24 and their names are not reflected in the list may consult the concerned Directorate of Medical Education /Counselling Authority urgently," the NMC continued, urging students to review the list on the website.