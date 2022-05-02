Orchids’ students work towards Clean India

Mumbai: Orchids International School in association with the Mumbai Ploggers took an initiative to do plogging in and around Prabhadevi area with an aim to protect the environment, promote wellness and spread awareness.

Students in the age group of 10 and 15 years participated in plogging. The event saw the participation of more than 50 students along with teachers, who volunteered for the plogging drive.

Students learned about sustainability and awareness of no plastic use. They participated in the plogging drive for 45 minutes to an hour covering a stretch of 3 km.

They were guided by Rashmi Singh, founder of Mumbai Ploggers.

During this activity, tons of waste was accumulated. Children were guided, and taught the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

Mangala Koti Singhal, PR Head of the school, said, "We believe in spreading awareness about environmental cleanliness.”

She cited the importance of involving children at an early age on pertinent issues like plastic waste and environmental pollution and suitable living practices. This initiative raised awareness of recovery while improving environmental, physical, emotional, and social wellness for all.

In spite of being on vacation, children with the support of their parents agreed to volunteer for a meaningful cause. It encouraged them to engage with communities for such initiatives and helps them to learn that maintaining cleanliness of your surroundings is essential part of healthy living.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:20 PM IST