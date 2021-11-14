Orchids - The International School celebrates a 'happy' Children's day with over 30,000 kids; see pics

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Children Above Everything’, India’s leading chain schools, Orchids - The International School celebrated Children’s Day with vigor. 30000+ students across 48+ branches were a part of the fun & learning activities.

The branches received an overwhelming response on the arrangement of fun activities like puppet shows, fancy dress, games, talent hunt, quiz competition, fashion show, magic show, a visual trip to a planetarium, guessing your teacher from her childhood picture and much more for the students on the occasion of Children’s Day.

To inculcate the deed of kindness within the students, Orchids - The International School’s Masjid Bunder branch asked its students to share blogs, videos, and pictures upon performing any ‘Act of Kindness’ during their Diwali break. The videos, pictures, and blogs were then highlighted during the virtual celebration. The Kharadi School Branch planned a social activity on account of Children’s Day - a visit to an old-age home and distributed essentials there while adhering to the guidelines provided by the authority & following all safety precautions.

Since a few schools started functioning offline with adherence to the back-to-school guidelines, few of the schools arranged offline activities for the students like theme-based dress codes followed by music & dance in the school premises.

The Nagarbhavi branch of Orchids - The International School arranged an array of virtual programs for the students as well as their parents. The school held a workshop on Visual Communications, followed by a session on Young Aeronauts. Furthermore, a Space Exploration program was organized for the students. The importance of the day was explained to students and their role in society for a better tomorrow.

Commenting on the lines of Children’s Day Celebration Activities, Head - Academic Implementation, Orchids - The International School, Mr. Rajeev Singh quoted, “We truly believe that the children of today will shape the better India of tomorrow. While putting the plan in place for Children’s Day we wanted our students to truly enjoy the day entitled to them. With the gleam on their faces and enthusiasm during their participation, we felt proud to see children more playful and happy during participation in activities this year which is a testimony of success for us at Orchids.”

“Children are considered as the foundation and future of the country. So, they should be given more attention, the right education, and care in the present to progress and develop in the future” added Rajeev.

About Orchids - The International School: Orchids-The International School is one of the leading international school chains in India started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades it has grown into 41+ branches spread over 7 cities across India in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, and Kolkata. Modern physical infrastructure, ensuring personalized attention by following 1:12 teacher-student ratio, and carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all Orchids schools. Orchids follow CBSE and ICSE curriculum infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Orchids' core anthem is “Shaping minds, Touching lives, Building Second Homes” and it has over 30000+ students and 3000+ teaching and non-teaching staff.

