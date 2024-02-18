OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 928 Assistant Executive Engineer Vacancies

Representative Pic |

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to commence the registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers on February 19, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 928 vacancies through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 928 posts, which includes an additional 348 positions in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) alongside the existing 580 posts advertised under Advt. No. 19 of 2023-24. The distribution of vacancies across various categories is as follows:

UR: 486 posts

SEBC: 116 posts

SC: 190 posts

ST: 136 posts

Important Dates:

Registration Begins: February 19, 2024

Last Date to Apply: February 26, 2024

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Candidates willing to apply for the Assistant Executive Engineer positions can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter the required registration details and submit the form.

Upon successful registration, log in to your account and complete the application form.

Make the payment of the application fees through the provided online mode.

Verify all the details entered before final submission.

Once submitted, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

With a significant number of vacancies available, aspiring engineers are encouraged to apply promptly before the deadline expires.