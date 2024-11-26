One Nation One Subscription: All You Need To Know About Centre's New Scheme Aimed At Benefitting 1.8 Cr Students, Researchers

The initiative is in line with Viksit Bharat @ 2047, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). | Representational Image

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' (ONOS) scheme on Monday, November 25. Students, faculty and researchers from all higher education institutions managed by the central and state governments, as well as the central government's research and development institutions will be able to access 13,000 research journals on one platform under this scheme.

An outlay of ₹6,000 crore for three calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 has been approved by the government.

The initiative is in line with Viksit Bharat @ 2047, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

What constitutes ONOS?

According to an official release by the government, a total of 30 major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will now be accessible to more than 6,300 government Higher Education Institutions and central government R&D institutions.

Cabinet approves One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)



The Prime Minister in his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15th August, 2022, had pointed out the importance of Research and Development in our country in the Amrit Kaal. He had given the clarion call… pic.twitter.com/mXnJm7ZQ3m — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 25, 2024

Some of the thirty major International journal publishers are - Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, Indianjournals.com, BMJ Journals, Springer Nature, American Society For Microbiology, Taylor & Francis, Sage Publishing & more.

With this nationwide subscription, around 1.8 crore researchers, educators, and students stand to gain. A large diaspora of students, educators, researchers, and scientists from all fields, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, will also have greater access to scholarly journals.

The ANRF will conduct periodic reviews of the use of One Nation One Subscription and publications by Indian writers at these institutions.

How to access?



The Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC), will organise a nationwide subscription through an entirely digital method to enable access to publications.