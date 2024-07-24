OJEE 2024 Seat Allotment Results Released: Check Now!

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the results for the first round of seat allotment for OJEE 2024. Those aspirants who took part in the initial counseling round can now verify their outcome at the official OJEE webpage (ojee.nic.in) by entering their registration number and birth date details.

Key Dates:

- July 23-28: Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if required)

The final day to give responses to the requests concerning Round 1 will be on July 29 at 5 pm.

How to check?

1. Visit ojee.nic.in

2. Tap on the OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result link

3. Provide your login particulars and click send

4. Observe and procure your seat allocation conclusion details

5. Preserve a physical copy for later use

The deadline for the choice filling and locking facility of Round 1 for MTECH/MARCH/MPLAN/MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc. Counselling has been extended until July 23rd. On July 26, at 5 pm, the seat allotment result will be announced for this round. These two schedules were planned independently with neither interference nor interaction between them, like two parallel lines that never meet each other.

OJEE 2024

In Odisha, an exam named the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been developed. This is a state-level test that allows admissions for undergraduates as well as postgraduates into government and private institutions in the state of Odisha. OJEE counseling process is online based, and the seat allotment depends on merit plus candidate choices.

Candidates who are allocated seats during Round 1 can opt to "Freeze" or "Float." The former choice enables the candidates to seal their allotted seat while the latter allows them to go for an upgrade to a better preferred seat in the coming rounds.

The OJEE helpline is the point of contact for any seat allotment issues or questions; in addition, the official website can be visited for further assistance. Furthermore, the OJEE Board will also release subsequent round allotment results based on the remaining vacancies and candidate preferences.