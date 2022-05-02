Odisha schools reopens with revised school timings amid heatwave situation

Schools in Odisha opened on Monday in adherence to revised timings laid by Odisha government amid the ongoing heatwave situation.

The new timing is in effect from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and comes into effect from today.

Students in various parts of the city were seen attending their schools today.

The State Education Department in a tweet on Sunday wrote, "Keeping the current scenario of heatwave into consideration, the teaching hours for all schools have been rescheduled. The teaching hours will be from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM." Yesterday, School and Mass Education Department, Principal Secretary, BP Sethi said the government has decided to curtail summer vacation to provide ample opportunity to students to make up losses in studies due to the closure of schools on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolangir district in Odisha recorded 44.9 degrees C, the highest in the state followed by Titilagarh town logged 43.5. The mercury level was 43 degrees C each in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Subarnapur town, a weather bulletin by Regional Weather Agency said today.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:51 PM IST