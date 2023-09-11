Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: 20,000 Vacancies Announce | Representative Image

Odisha: In a significant development, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) on Sunday issued the notification announcing a massive recruitment drive for junior teachers in 2023. This will be for Primary and Upper Primary schools. Online applications for these posts will be accepted from September 13 to October 10 on osepa.odisha.gov.in.

With a staggering 20,000 vacancies up for grabs, this presents a golden opportunity for aspiring educators in the state.

Here are the key steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

- Access the official recruitment portal at [osepa.odisha.gov.in](https://osepa.odisha.gov.in/).

Step 2: Read the Notification

- Thoroughly go through the official notification to understand eligibility criteria, application process, and important dates.

Step 3: Register Online

- Create an account on the portal if you're a new user. Existing users can simply log in.

Step 4: Fill in Details

- Provide accurate personal and educational information as required in the application form.

Step 5: Upload Documents

- Upload scanned copies of essential documents, including your photograph and signature, as per the specifications mentioned in the notification.

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

- Pay the application fee online through the provided payment gateway. Don't forget to keep a copy of the payment receipt.

Step 7: Submit Application

- Carefully review all the details you've entered before submitting your application.

Step 8: Print Confirmation

- After successful submission, take a printout of your application form for future reference.

- Application Start Date: September 13

This teacher recruitment drive is a significant opportunity for those looking to build a career in education in Odisha. Make sure to meet the eligibility criteria and submit your application within the specified timeline. Good luck to all aspiring teachers

