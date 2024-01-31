Odisha Government Introduces Bond For Doctors To Serve Minimum Two Years In Government Hospitals To Meet Shortage

Representative Image |

The Odisha government has modified its current policy so that more doctors can serve government service. A bond has been introduced by the Health and Family Welfare Department for all medical students applying to government medical institutes. According to the new policy, doctors graduating from government medical institutes has to serve a minimum of two years in government service, as reported by Odisha TV. DMET, Odisha will make sure that no admittance of any type is permitted without a bond being submitted.

The government also released a notification stating, "there is a shortage of doctors in the State and among the doctors studying in different Government Medical/Dental Colleges at the expense of State exchequer, there is a reluctance to serve the State after completion of their courses."

The notice continued, "to address the shortage, the government has adjusted the current procedure for carrying out a bond agreement with the aim of keeping the graduating physicians to use their services in the greater interest of the State."

All candidates pursuing admission to Government Medical Colleges, whether through state quotas or all India quotas, under PG Diploma, Diplomaate National Board (DNB), Doctorate National Board (DrNB), MD, MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch., or any other courses that the State may adopt and announce from time to time, will be eligible for the bond.

The candidates will be required to serve for two years at any State-run health facility following the completion of any of the aforementioned courses.

The direct and in-service doctors will be discharged from the bond condition after fulfilling their two-year obligation under the bond requirement, as per Odisha TV.

The certificates may be released after the admission period has ended and will no longer be held by the college administration. The bond takes effect and will become enforceable upon the candidate's return from study if they are offered the chance to pursue further education right after completing the course. Before a JMFC, they will need to provide a declaration in the form of an affidavit.

The State Medical Council (OCMR) must obtain approval from the DMET Odisha on the fulfillment of bond requirements before releasing the NOC for registration in any other State.

Rule applicable to post-PG training also

Odisha TV reported that any post-PG training or service rendered by the State Government of Odisha as a Senior Resident, Tutor, Faculty, Medical Officer, or in PSUs or other departments shall be considered post-PG bond service.

Private healthcare facilities registered under the Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act, 1990 and its subsequent amendments will not hire a physician unless they receive an affidavit from the physicians in question, duly sworn in before an Executive Magistrate, stating that they have complied with all bond requirements and are not in violation of any bond provisions for the post-PG Service.

DMET Director Sachhidananda Mohanty told Odisha TV, "the rule will be enforced in private medical colleges as well," in reference to the new bond. The goal of government healthcare policy is to serve everyone. Doubling the stipend or pay as a penalty is not a significant amount. Increased access to specialized medical care for the public will result from it.

What happens if a candidate withdraws from the course?

Candidates who withdraw from the course before it is finished and cause a seat to expire will be responsible for paying a fine of Rs. 10 lakh in addition to the total amount of their stipend or salary as of the departure date.

According to the Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act, 1962, recovery action will be taken against defaulters who violate the bond terms in the event that the penalty is not paid.

Double the amount of the stipend or pay obtained during the study term will be the monetary penalty for defaulters (those who do not serve in the state for two years after the course is completed).