Odisha: Class 10 Board Exam Form 2024 Out At bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Board Class 10 exam form 2024 out | PTI (Representative Image)

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has started the high school certificate (HSC) examination 2024 application process. According to the schedule, the last date to fill the Odisha Class 10 exam form 2024 is September 30 up to 11.45 pm. Odisha BSE Class 10 exam form 2024 link is active now on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The board cautioned students of filling correct information in the exam form, failing which the application will be rejected. The Board notification said, "In case you have not received the copy of Descriptive Roll Sheet, your students shall not be eligible for appearing at the Class-X, HSC Examination, 2024."

According to the board, students from approved secondary schools in the state who have been promoted to Class 10 based on their results in the Class 9 examination 2022–23 can fill out application forms for the HSC examination 2024. Further, students who have enrolled in the Board’s Correspondence Course must fill out forms to appear in the Class-10 HSC examination, 2024, in the CC Regular category.

Head of the Institutions will have to log in by entering their respective school code and password to submit the student's registration. Photo and full signature of the student in proper file and size have to be uploaded while filling the BSE Class 10 exam form.

As per the schedule, Odisha Class 10 board exam 2024 will be held from February 20 to March 4, 2024. The half-yearly exams are ongoing and will be conducted till September 16.

Around 5 lakh students appear for the Odisha Class 10 board exams every year. Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 stood at 96.40%. Those who did not clear the exam was allowed to take the supplementary exam.

