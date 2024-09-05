Odisha: Clash Erupts Between Students & Outsiders During Torch Rally At Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: Tension flared on Ravenshaw University campus here on Wednesday evening following a clash between two groups during a torch rally organised by students protesting the idea of renaming of the 156-year-old institution.

About The Violence

The rally, led by the ‘Save Ravenshaw Legacy Forum’, began at Ranihat Square and concluded at College Square.

Stop changing the name of Ravenshaw University.

Odisha will fight tooth and nail to preserve its rich legacy.

Torch light procession at #Cuttack .@Ravenshaw150 #saveravenshawlegacy pic.twitter.com/OnvbXuBKgw — Sudarsan Das (@sudarsandasINC) September 4, 2024

Students and alumni participating in the rally raised slogans opposing the idea of changing the name of the institute and demanded that the university retain its historic name.

During the event, some students alleged that they were assaulted by outsiders, which led to the outbreak of violence.

Law & Order Restored

Police and university officials did not initially comment on the incident, but timely intervention by law enforcement helped restore order.

The protest followed a suggestion made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 31, who proposed changing the university’s colonial-era name.

While Pradhan indicated that the suggestion was his personal opinion, it sparked significant backlash from the university community and local residents.