'Objective Of The Revision...,' UGC Chairman Reveals Reasons Behind Changes In Life Skills Courses

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | File photo

In a new development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released revised guidelines for the introduction of life skill courses for undergraduate students, which comprises modules such as social media, cyber security, cognitive and non-cognitive skills, patriotism, personal finance, and constitution values.

“The objective of the revision is to promote achieving excellence by continuously improving and developing competencies across all levels as envisaged in NEP2020. The revised guidelines are aimed to equip participants with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed both personally and in their academic or work-related endeavours,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told The Free Press Journal,

As per reports, the UGC has already shared and discussed “Curriculum and Guidelines for Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) 2.0” guidelines with universities as a part of its implementation of The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The revised guidelines, which have been finalised by an expert committee, could be offered as optional courses by higher educational institutions (HEIs).

“All forms of learning should be credited for the benefit of students. These courses can be offered to the students as ability enhancement courses by assigning credits. The curriculum of FYUP provides enough flexibility to introduce such courses,” added Kumar.

Life skills divided into four categories

Similar to previous guidelines, life skills have been divided into four categories: communication skills, professional skills, leadership and management skills, and universal human values.

These four groups are further broken down into 33 modules, some of which are brand-new. These new modules include ones on digital ethics and cyber security, cognitive and non-cognitive abilities, managing personal finances, and constitutional principles, justice, and human rights, among other topics.

“Existing teachers can be trained to take these courses and a Professor of practice can also be appointed. Already, many universities are appointing PoPs across the country and this concept is picking up,” stated Kumar.

In addition, UGC has advised that students take written tests, complete assignments, and receive peer and self evaluations as a form of assessment for the courses.

